Chesterfield road closed after truck overturns, spills bricks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A section of Genito Road is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling its load of bricks in Chesterfield County.

The closure affects Genito Road between Woolridge and Otterdale Roads.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the driver was not injured and crews will have to clean up the scattered bricks before the road can reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.