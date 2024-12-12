Explainer: How did the Chesterfield County Public Schools board vote change policies for transgender students?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Overnight, the Chesterfield County School Board voted to pass a revised policy for transgender students after hours of public comment.

CBS 6 took a look at the changes the board's vote brings.

Among the policy changes were removing definitions and the section on dress code.

The board kept language stating a student's transgender status would only be shared with staff for legitimate reasons and with parents or guardians upon request.

They also added language that parents can provide input on counseling -- but adds state code bars parental contact if a student is at "imminent risk of suicide related to parental abuse or neglect."

It also keeps policy that students can assert a new name and gender. But they removed a proposed addition that would have required parental notification.

However, they reinstated and tweaked old language that says in order for staff to use the new name and pronoun, they need the request from both the student and parent, rather than student or parent, effectively meaning the parent will still be aware of the request.

It also added that staff can't be made to use the new identities if it violates their constitutionally-protected rights, but school board counsel did clarify staff have to follow an HR process to establish their beliefs.

These decisions were made following an hours-long meeting with dozens of public comments both for and against the changes.

They also removed language that said students shall have access to restrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.

It now says single-user facilities or a reasonable alternative shall be made available if requested.

