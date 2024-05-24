Chesterfield police arrest three suspects in connection to deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police say they have arrested 3 suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Marina Drive.

Police say on May 18 at 2:09 p.m. they were called to the 2500 block of Marina Drive for reports of a man being found unconscious.

When officers arrived they say they found a man, 22-year-old Qadriq J. Scott with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the investigation police say they arrested Christopher T. Rames (23) and Zhekour X. Ross (21) for second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

An warrant was also obtained for Amaris M. Hemphill (29) for being an accessory after the fact and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

