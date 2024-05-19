Watch Now
Chesterfield police investigating fatal shooting

Posted at 9:05 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 21:05:42-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield police say they are investigating the shooting death of a man.

The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. on the 2500 block of Marina Drive.

Police say his identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

