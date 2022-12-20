His parents taught him the gift of sharing. In the past 11 years, he's donated over 12,000 pounds of food.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- With helpers in tow, young Austin Smoyer is carrying out his Christmas tradition as he collects for the foodbank, FeedMore.

Now in his eleventh year, his parents started the then three-year-old on a mission to teach him that there's something that is better than receiving.

"That feeling of giving back and how it makes you feel and it makes you feel good and how something so little can make such a big difference," Ashley Smoyer, Austin's mother, said.

It's a lesson that he's taken to heart.

"I love giving back and knowing that I'm doing something good for the community around here because there's a lot of people that are in need and hungry," Austin said.

This tradition is no longer a neighborhood affair as he's added schools, businesses and churches, collecting over 12,000 pounds in the first decade. Last year alone, it was over 2,100 pounds. This year's goal is to collect over 2,500 pounds.

As three cars rolled up to bring Austin's haul to FeedMore, Aaron McClung, FeedMore's Chief Development Officer, found himself with a smile on his face.

"This is just heartwarming," McClung said.

McClung said every bit helps as donations haven't kept pace with the demand since the pandemic.

"With inflation, it's hurting our clients, those who need the most help, and it's also a challenge to us as we're having to buy more to support our community," McClung said.

As pallet after pallet was loaded and weighed, Austin found out he more than just met this year's goal.

"With everything, it's 4,475 pounds. Good Lord! I smoked that. Wow," Austin said. "I kind of knew we were going to go over it but it was still shocking to get how many we got."

While he's already planning his target for next year, Smoyer said he hopes his efforts will also serve to inspire someone else to head out with their wagon.

FeedMore said along with needing donations to meet their increased demand, they need volunteers to sort and prepare it.