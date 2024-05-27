Chesterfield middle school student heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Chesterfield, VA - Can you spell competition?

There will be plenty Tuesday as the Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off.

Only one of the 245 students competing is from the Richmond viewing area, and he attends Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield.

"I really like spelling”, says Gabriel Wilson, “because it's fun to show how much I know. How words are and stuff."

He says he’s obsessed with knowing the definition of words.

Let’s just use the word their, there, they're right? It's all the same. Sounds the same. You have to use the definition to know how to spell it."

Gabriel says reading a lot helps to make him a good speller. When he's not reading, he's acting in theater productions. He won an award for that too.

If there was an award for humility, we'd gladly hand him a trophy.

"I really hope I win”, says Gabriel, “but if I don't then I know that whoever does win is going to deserve it. Because they won, you know?"

