Man seriously injured after jumping off balcony, being shot at Chesterfield condos, witness tells Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a Chesterfield shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane, a newly-built condominium complex in Chesterfield, for the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, police found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene told Jon Burkett that when she got home on Monday night, she saw her neighbor who lives above her screaming 'don't shoot'. She says her neighbor then jumped from a third-story balcony. She said that when the man jumped from the balcony, shots were fired.

The neighbor told Jon Burkett that the man then hit the ground and she went to help him. That's when she said she saw two men run off.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the two men ran towards the nearby Walmart parking lot. Sources said that this Walmart was temporarily on lockdown as officers searched for the two men.

Sources said that K9s tracked the scents of the two men towards a retention pond area where investigators have people in the area looking for the two men described by the witness.

Police are investigating this incident at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

