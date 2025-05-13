Chesterfield School Board votes on installing weapons scanners at middle and high schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County School Board will vote Tuesday on whether or not to install weapons scanners in all middle and high schools.

The potential investment, which would cost around $2.7 million, comes after incidents like a stabbing at Meadowbrook High School in October of last year.

A spokesperson with CCPS said the division is continuously reviewing and improving school safety measures, and scanner tests were completed at Robious Middle School and Meadowbrook earlier this year.

Only 31% of the over 1900 schools in Virginia used security technology like metal detectors or scanners in 2024, according to a safety audit survey conducted by the Virginia Center of School and Campus Safety.

If the board votes for the scanners, the tech is expected to be in place in time for the 2025-26 school year.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube