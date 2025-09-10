Chesterfield School Board approves redistricting plan for Falling Creek Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County School Board unanimously approved a redistricting plan Tuesday night that will move 119 students from Falling Creek Elementary to the newly built Bensley Elementary starting in the 2026-27 school year.

The school board voted for the change after hearing from district staff who outlined how the redistricting eliminates some trailer use for classrooms, maximizes seats in the rebuilt Bensley building, and reduces travel distance by two to three minutes for some families.

Falling Creek Elementary is currently operating at 130% capacity, forcing the school to rely on 21 trailers for classrooms. The redistricting will impact 119 students in neighborhoods including Ranch Acres, the Remuda Crossing Apartments, and the South Point Landing Apartments.

"The new school will provide additional capacity to balance the space and reduce the number of students who are being educated in a trailers.. so this provides great opportunities to move students into a classroom," a district staff member said.

District staff says rising fifth graders can stay at Falling Creek next year if their parents provide transportation. Officials noted that additional long-term relief will be needed for Falling Creek Elementary School.

