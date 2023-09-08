Watch Now
Three Chesterfield County schools closed Friday after storms knock out power

Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 06:34:26-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three schools in Chesterfield County are closed Friday after storms that swept through the region Thursday night have left them without power.

Crenshaw Elementary School, Davis Middle School and Matoaca High School will all be closed, according to Chesterfield County Public Schools.

School administrative teams are being asked to report to their individual schools, while other staff is being told to work from home.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

