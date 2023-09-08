Severe storms knock out power for 84,000-plus across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Powerful storms knocked out power to more than 84,300 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia Thursday evening.

As of about 8 p.m, power was out to more than 36,400 homes in Richmond, 30,900-plus in Chesterfield, 13,800-plus in Henrico and 2,600-plus in Hanover, according toDominion Energy. There were more than 85,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in the Commonwealth.

"Thunderstorms will continue to be possible through midnight," Meteorologist Mike Stone said. "Storms will have heavy rainfall, and some storms could be severe with strong gusts and large hail."

A Flash Flood Warning in effect until 11p.m. for north central Chesterfield and central Henrico counties as well as the City of Richmond. Another Flash Flood Warning in effect until 11p.m. for east central Hanover, northwestern King and Queen as well as northwestern King William counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 8:15 p.m. for parts of Charles City, Chesterfield, Henrico, New Kent and Prince George counties. The warning also covered Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg. Another warning was issued for parts of Caroline, Essex, King William, and King and Queen counties until 8:15 p.m. An earlier warning that expired at 8 p.m. included the City of Richmond.

