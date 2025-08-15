Chesterfield installs speed cameras in school zones, violators face $100 fines

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — With a new school year fast approaching, Chesterfield Police are reminding motorists to slow down in school zones, where speed cameras are now enforcing limits to protect students.

The electronic speed limit signs and cameras are designed to get drivers to obey the law, particularly in areas where children are present.

"Obviously in school zones we have our children who are driving, we have our school buses and our community members who are dropping off our children at school," said Captain Kylene Paranto with the Chesterfield Police Department. "And our photo speed enforcement is there to enhance our driver safety and to protect our children who are our vulnerable population in our county."

An hour before and after school starts, school zone lights flash indicating that the speed limit is 25 mph and that enforcement cameras are active.

Anyone caught going 10 miles or more over the posted school zone limit will be captured by these cameras, which record speed and license plates.

"You will receive a citation in the mail for $100," Paranto said.

The department started rolling out the cameras in February after a county-wide study conducted in 2023 showed that drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph or more in school zones was a significant issue.

So far, the cameras are present at nine different elementary, middle, and high schools including Reams Elementary and Swift Creek Elementary.

Drivers are given a 30-day grace period after these cameras are installed before violations result in fines. A 10th county school's grace period ends when students return to class.

Katie Rowland, whose son is starting first grade at Marguerite Christian Elementary School, welcomes the change.

"I noticed it about two months before school let out that they started putting cameras up," Rowland said. "Turning out this school is especially hard. Especially not having police enforcement it's so hard to get out of this school because people are speeding, going really fast and not watching for other cars."

Rowland believes the enforcement is necessary. "I think it's a good thing that they're doing it especially at this school. The speeding out here is ridiculous. So I think it's a good thing for the school to reinforce."

Monacan Elementary, Manchester Middle and High Schools, Meadowbrook High School, and Bailey Bridge High Schools just had cameras installed with the 30-day grace period going into effect August 20.

