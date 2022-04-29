Chesterfield school bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County school bus driver was charged with a DUI after a crash and brief pursuit on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were notified that a CCPS bus had been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richmond. Witnesses also told authorities that the bus was driving recklessly.

Officers located the bus and initiated a traffic stop. However, the bus driver did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued.

The bus driver soon stopped and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Earlier in the day, the bus had dropped off two children at a location in Richmond. Officers responded to identify and locate the children.

One of the children was brought to a hospital to be evaluated.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.