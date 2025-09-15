Chesterfield residents react to resignation of school board member following Charlie Kirk post

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield School Board member Dot Heffron announced her resignation Sunday following backlash over a social media post she made after the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The post, which read, "Call me old fashioned, but I remember when we used to be okay with shooting Nazis," was originally uploaded to her private Instagram account. Her decision to resign has prompted mixed reactions from residents and officials.

"I personally didn't think it was fair," one Chesterfield resident said.

"She should resign," another resident said.

CBS 6 spoke with several Chesterfield residents both on and off camera who, like thousands of people commenting online, have different opinions on the incident.

"A person of that position shouldn't be saying that especially your school board where you have children as a mentor on education," one resident said.

"I think people in higher positions have posted a lot worse," another resident said.

Both residents condemned the political violence that led to Kirk's death.

"I don't think a life should've been lost," one resident said.

"That person regardless of how you feel about them, they still had a family," another resident said.

In Heffron's resignation statement, she acknowledges the "understandable hurt and concern" she says her post has caused and has decided to resign, not wanting her "mistake to overshadow the vital work happening in our schools." She also says, "It was never my intention to make light of violence or to suggest that harm to anyone is ever acceptable." She adds that as an elected official who works with students, she "should have shown better judgment" and extends her sincerest condolences and apologies to the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.

The school board accepted her resignation in a statement while also condemning any threats they say have been made toward Heffron and other school board members.

When Heffron's post was first made public, several local and state leaders including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears and other Chesterfield School Board members called for her resignation. Youngkin said, "nobody who would cheer murder should be allowed within 100 yards of a student."

Former Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger also weighed in on the matter in a statement that reads in part, "I condemn any efforts to justify or minimize the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk. Disagreements over policy, perspective or world view should never lead to violence."

CBS 6 reached out to Heffron for further comment and she referred us to her previous statement, in which she says she will officially resign effective Dec. 31, 2025, giving the county time to fill her role.

In their statement, the school board says they will begin the process to appoint an interim school board representative for the Clover Hill District until a special election can be held to fill Heffron's position.

