What should Chesterfield do about Route 10?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County leaders are asking neighbors and businesses owners to share their thoughts on the future development of a 3.5-mile stretch of Route 10, a busy corridor that serves as a major gateway to the county.

The area under consideration runs between Route 288 and Rock Spring Drive and Lake Meir Drive, containing numerous tracts of vacant and undeveloped land.

County leaders are seeking public input on how to best guide development and land use along this portion of the roadway, which remains a main connection to Chester.

"I think construction will bring a lot more business to the area, make it look better and good for the economy," one neighbor told CBS 6.

"If you're bringing stuff in and it's gonna help us, then that's fine, but if it's not, if it's driving up our prices, then I have a problem with it because it doesn't benefit me," another neighbor said.

"I think it's a good thing that they're gonna do something. Whether or not we all agree about what they're doing is another question," a third neighbor added.

Several factors are driving the need for development guidance, including growth at the airport, ongoing development in the nearby Courthouse area, a vacant grocery store building, and new housing construction in the area.

Residents can submit comments about the plan online until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 23.

