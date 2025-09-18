Chesterfield County approves major zoning overhaul after 6-year community process

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive overhaul to the county's zoning ordinance Wednesday night, marking the end of a six-year process that supporters say has been decades in the making.

The new zoning modifications, known as ZoMod, will replace regulations that have been in place since the 1980s. County officials said the current zoning was outdated, disconnected from the county's long-term growth plan and created confusion for both developers and residents.

The updated ordinance aims to define every parcel into easily understood categories while addressing changing conditions and demographics. Officials emphasized that existing land uses will remain unchanged under the new regulations.

The six-year development process included input from community organizations, homeowners associations, businesses and residents throughout the county.

While the vast majority of speakers supported the overhaul during Tuesday's meeting, some concerns were raised about specific provisions.

"We need training. We need protections for religious liberties. As it stands now, religious institutions could be narrowly understood to not allow bible studies, prayer meetings, or the like from occurring in homes, because there could be too much traffic, there could be too much noise," Pastor Nathan Cooper of Cross Pointe Church said.

Will Wilson, representing YIMBY "Yes, In My Backyard," expressed support for the changes.

"As Chesterfield pushes into the future, with new industries and energy facilities, the County must do the same in embracing modern, market-oriented land use policies to truly allow for broader housing attainability. ZoMod is a step in this direction, and we enthusiastically ask for your unanimous decision in supporting this ordinance this evening," Wilson said.

The new zoning regulations will take effect January 1, 2026. However, Planning Manager Rachel Chieppa said all new applications will be processed under the new zoning framework so they are ready for commission review in January.

