Teenager shot outside Chesterfield County apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was found shot outside a Chesterfield County apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to police.

Chesterfield Police found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 5400 block of Remuda Drive around 3:40 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

