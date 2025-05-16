Record number of students complete Chesterfield Recovery Academy: 'It's OK to accept help'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Twenty-seven students marked the completion of their journey at the Chesterfield Recovery Academy during a special ceremony ahead of next week's high school graduation ceremonies.

The academy, launched three years ago, provides a supportive educational environment for Central Virginia students dealing with substance use issues.

This year's class represents the largest group of graduates since the program began.

"Celebrate your victories out loud or internally, because you deserve it," Justin Savoy, Chesterfield Recovery Academy Program Coordinator, told the graduates.

Savoy emphasized the importance of acknowledging small achievements in recovery.

"A lot of times we only look at the bigger picture and not the smaller steps to get there. And so, when you're going through recovery it's the small steps first and the small victories, before you get the life-long achievements," Savoy said.

Over 60 students have successfully completed the program since its inception three years ago. Of the 27 completing this year, seven are seniors.

Among those seniors is Monacan High School senior Khiya Johnson, who joined the academy midway through her senior year while struggling with identity issues.

"I was just doing stuff because I wanted to be titled as the 'the cool kid' and then it got to my head and I ran with it," Johnson said.

Through the program, Johnson discovered new perspectives on handling difficult situations and formed deep connections with her classmates.

"We talk about things on a deep level where a lot of people wouldn't feel comfortable sharing what they share," Johnson said.

The success of Chesterfield's program has inspired expansion across Virginia, with three additional recovery schools recently approved. Savoy is providing guidance to these new programs.

"One thing I see in the state is that they're starting to erase the stigma behind drug use. That's like one of the biggest challenges for people -- to understand that it's OK to accept help," Savoy said.

Johnson plans to use her experience to help others facing similar challenges.

"I want to become a counselor and help people who have faced hard things in life also," she said.

