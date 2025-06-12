Police increase park patrols after late-night shooting: 'Please don't engage in criminal activity'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are changing how they enforce park rules in Chesterfield County after a weekend shooting at Harry Daniel Park Saturday.

Police will now station officers after hours in select parks to monitor and deter violence and gatherings after dark.

The decision follows a significant increase in incidents at Harry Daniel and other parks compared to this time last year, with 41 calls to the park since the start of May.

"This is rather new. Historically, we haven't had an issue at our parks," Chesterfield County Police Lt. Adrian Otero said.

Witnesses say teens had gathered late last Saturday on the football field when shots were fired in the air and into cars.

County rules require park spaces to be used only as intended, and all parks close at dusk whether or not they have gates.

"We don't understand the increase in the number of people wanting to use the parks for large parties or large scale," Otero said. "When you host a birthday party, you're more than welcome to rent one of our gazebos and use it in that manner. However, when you start bringing the DJ out, start bringing food for sale. That is, in fact, against the county ordinance."

Chesterfield Police say they are hoping people do the right thing. Violators could face trespassing, open container, or other alcohol-related charges.

"Parents. Just please take an interest in what your children are doing and being sure that they are at home after curfew," Otero said. "Use the park for the for its intended purpose, which is to either play basketball use the different facilities, but please don't engage in any criminal activity."

Chesterfield police are still investigating Saturday's shooting. They ask you to call them or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

