Chesterfield police looking for woman after suspected human remains found in dumpster

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened in the 11000 block of Hull Street on Monday.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report that an unknown female had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier. It was reported that the female then entered the store without the backpack before leaving the area.

A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it and called the police. Officers on the scene found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.

Surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the female who left the bag in the dumpster.

WTVR

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at (804) 748-1251 immediately as this female or someone else may be in need of medical attention in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story

