Chesterfield Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that injured one.

Police said that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was traveling in the 2800 block of E. Hundred Road when a silver Nissan sedan pulled up on the passenger side and the driver fired a single shot, striking the victim's car.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black man with a beard. He was last seen heading east on E. Hundred Road into Hopewell.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect prior to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.