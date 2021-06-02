Chesterfield Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Police Department is seeking assistance to locate a runaway 12-year-old girl.

Genesis Garcia Hernandez, of the 12200 block of Hampton Valley Court, was last seen in the area of her address on the evening of Friday, May 28.

Genesis, 12, is described as a Hispanic female, about 4-foot-4 and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black writing on it, black leggings and red tennis shoes. She does not drive a vehicle and might be attempting to reach people in the Northern Virginia area.

Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

