Chesterfield police searching for 6-month-old believed to be with father

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for both a missing 6-month-old and the child's father. The child is believed to be in the care of the father, who police have obtained warrants for in relation to a felonious assault and brandishing of a firearm that occurred on March 31, 2022.

During the early morning hours of March 31st, police said the suspect physically assaulted and displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at an individual known to him. Shortly after this incident, the suspect left the area with his infant child.

Police have obtained warrants for Andrew Grimshaw, 32, of the 5300 block of Huntmaster Drive in Chesterfield, for strangulation and brandishing of a firearm. The child, Kynsley Grimshaw, 6-months-old, is believed to be with her father; but, their whereabouts are unknown and the child is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information about Kynsley or Andrew Grimshaw's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

