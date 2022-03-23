Watch
Chesterfield Police investigating after person found fatally shot in woods

Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
WTVR
Posted at 10:07 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:17:36-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire heard in the area of the 3300 block of Tanners Way. Upon their arrival, officers found a victim dead in a nearby wooded area.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

