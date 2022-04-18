Watch
Chesterfield Police investigating fatal multi-vehicle car crash

Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 18, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a car crash left one person dead.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Black Road.

Police responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles, on Monday afternoon. Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals. One of the drivers was facing life-threatening injuries.

The driver with life-threatening injuries later died. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

