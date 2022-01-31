Chesterfield Police: Fight lead to deadly hotel shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Holiday Inn Express on Midlothian Turnpike on early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the Holiday Inn Express at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike just after midnight on Monday.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the location. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the lobby. Shortly after, officers found a second shooting victim, another man, in a hotel room.

The victim found in the hotel room was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time as his family, who are not in the immediate area, are being informed of his death.

The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation indicates the two men shot each other during a fight in a hotel room. Police are still investigating the shooting but say there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.