Chesterfield Police arrest man in connection to weekend homicide

Man killed in a Chesterfield neighborhood was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police arrested a man in connection to a weekend homicide, according to a release.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the Hamner Terrace area on Saturday afternoon where Terran Goode, 31, died from a gunshot wound on the scene.

After investigating the incident, detectives obtained a warrant for Joshua Carter, 28, for second-degree murder.

Carter was arrested in Richmond and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the crime appears "to be domestic in nature."

"I do get a sense that detectives know who they're looking for," Burkett said during a live report from the crime scene.

Chesterfield Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

