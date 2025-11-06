Man shot after home invasion in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot after a home invasion in Chesterfield Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A breaking and entering call on Pepperidge Road came in just before 10 p.m., and a shots fired call came shortly after.

Police arrived and found a man, who allegedly broke into the home, with a gunshot wound in serious condition.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube