From darkness to light: Chesterfield addiction awareness event offers path to healing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A night of remembrance brought together people in Chesterfield County to raise awareness about addiction and its impacts on the community.

The Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness Group organized the event at New Life Outreach Church on Sunday.

The gathering included testimonials from those affected by addiction and overdoses, a candlelight vigil and presentations from lawmakers working to support their communities.

For many attendees, the support offered at events like this plays a vital role in recovery.

"I've suffered from addiction for 15 years and I've been clean and sober for 4 years now," Matthew Rouse said. "There's many, many people daily that pass away from this that nobody was there to save and nobody was there to help pull back from the darkness of addiction. It's a beautiful thing when you have all these people out here and everybody willing to share their stories and testimonies to heal."

The group plans to hold a "Driving Out the Darkness" golf tournament on Oct. 11 in Hanover to raise funds for support programs.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.