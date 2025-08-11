New Chesterfield elementary school construction reaches milestone

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Construction of Chesterfield County's newest elementary school reached a major milestone today with a "topping off" ceremony marking significant progress on the building.

The still unnamed west area school, located in the 1700 block of Westerleigh Parkway, will feature the latest in learning technology and is set to become one of the largest elementary schools in Central Virginia.

The new elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2025.

Meanwhile, students in Richmond County, Lancaster and Northumberland returned to classrooms today for the first day of school, while Chesterfield students will begin next week.

