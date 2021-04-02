Chesterfield mother makes plea for abductor to return four-month-old son

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police tell me a woman has abducted a missing baby, and made multiple pledges to return the little boy, but each time failed to show up.

And now communication has been cut off for the past couple of days.

"I mean, c'mon now, you're not going to communicate with the mother? You're not even blood and the blood relation is telling you that you're going to jail if you don't bring my baby back,” said Brandi Taliaferro, a mother who says she’s beyond fed up.

"You're not my blood,” said Tagliaferro, addressing her child’s abductor. “You know what I mean, and I’m pissed because he's a premie and I don't know what's going on."

Police say her four-month-old baby boy was taken to New York City and the babysitter, 53-year-old Danielle Hicklin is now wanted for abduction.

"There are similar dynamics to a custody dispute between parents, however, the other party in this case does not have rights to that child and the child needs to be returned home," said Chesterfield Police Sgt. Windfrek Lewis.

Little Marcello Husband was born premature, and Taliaferro says she’s doubly concerned that her son was taken to New York during the Covid crisis without her permission.

"I’m mad he was taken to New York City, period,” said Tagliaferro. “It's a big city. He's a premature baby and he just got his shots. He's missed two appointments since he's been gone. I already had a special doctor because we just switched his milk. I knew what was going on with my child."

Taliaferro tells me her little one has been gone for several weeks, but says she finally reported the incident to police she says after promises of a return were broken.

Police confirm they have heard that and urge Hicklin to do the right thing.

"I understand you guys have a relationship, and have a relationship with the child and you think you're doing this in the best interest of that child, but it belongs with the mother," said Lewis.

Police say they don't believe the child is in danger.

At last communication they believed Hicklin had Marcello in the Bronx.

They are partnering with federal agents to locate the child.

