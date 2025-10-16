Chesterfield Public Library raising funds for mobile library to bring books, computers to neighborhoods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Public Library is raising money to develop a mobile library that will bring books, computers, programs and staff to neighborhoods across the county.

"Getting to the library can be hard for some folks in Chesterfield. A mobile library will make it easier for everyone to enjoy our services by bringing them directly to you," the library's website explains.



In addition to books, movies and other materials, the mobile library will have WiFi and computers for neighbors to use for tasks such as job searching or learning.

Through the mobile library, residents will be able to get signed up for library cards in their neighborhoods and at community events.

The mobile library will also bring story time for kids to local neighborhoods.

"You'll see us at local events and around Chesterfield, ready to connect you with library services and partner with other groups to help our community. You're helping us be a better neighbor to everyone."

The library is currently raising funds to make the mobile library a reality for Chesterfield neighbors.

Donations can be made online by clicking here, in cash at any library location, or by check with "Mobile Library" in the notes field, to the order of "The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library", can be mailed to: Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library, P.O. Box 4842, Midlothian, VA 23112.

