Chesterfield police searching for missing woman last seen Friday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are searching for a missing woman.

A news release from police says that Katherine Moon, 34, was last seen on Friday morning leaving her home in the 13900 block of Sagewood Trace.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Moon has intellectual disabilities.



Police said Moon may be carrying a black tote bag with white lettering on it. She could be in the area of Wawa on Bailey Bridge Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

