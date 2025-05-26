Mother receives flag at Chesterfield ceremony remembering her son and 28 others

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County's Memorial Day ceremony honored 29 soldiers who died while serving in the military, including 13 who died during the Vietnam War, which ended 50 years ago this year.

The ceremony also recognized 16 service members killed in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Beirut bombing, including Jeff Reed.

"Jeff was my youngest child, he served in the U.S. Army and was killed in Iraq in 2009," said Mary Reed.

Reed, an L.C. Bird High School graduate, was 23 when he was killed.

During the ceremony, Mary received a folded flag in honor of her son.

"I can tell you when he left for the Army, my worst feeling was he's going where nobody cares about him. And I found out that wasn't true. They all care about each other a lot, and we've met many, many soldiers over the years. Have made the effort to come here, from wherever they were in the United States, and some of them still come all the time," said Reed.

Reed still feels that support for her son and family. It's what she hopes every Gold Star family member experiences if they too ever hold a folded flag for their fallen soldier.

"To remember the fallen, but also let the family know that you remember, because sometimes you forget that," she said.

Current and former service members, along with their families, are encouraging people to attend ceremonies like this one and learn more about their neighbors who served.



