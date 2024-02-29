Two Chesterfield massage businesses under investigation for illegal sexual activity

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two massage businesses located in opposite parts of Chesterfield County are now at the center of criminal investigations.

According to Chesterfield Police, an undercover detective caught employees offering illegal sexual activities for money during a massage.

Lieutenant Edward Pierpont with Chesterfield County Police Special Investigations said the incidents took place earlier this week at Golden Finger Massage located on Chester Road, and Touch Point Massage, located in a business building on Choctaw Road.

“The masseuse will ask them if they will tip after they already paid and that’s the key they are offering other illicit sexual activities for money," he said.

Both physical locations were part of a 2019 investigation involving Homeland Security and the FBI over alleged ongoing financial crimes.

However, Pierpont was not able to specify if the owners from 2019 remain the business owners today.

Pierpont said they are finding these businesses change their names frequently.

CBS 6 found that to be true when we went to what Chesterfield Police identified as Touch Point Massage.

The sign on the building now calls it Sweet Massage.

The same location was known as Tranquil Massage in 2019 per our reporting.

Pierpont said investigations are also showing these massage business employees change their names weekly and bounce between businesses.

“The individuals change. We never know their true names because on some websites the male patrons will post comments on where they receive service,” Pierpont explained. “They’ll call themselves Wendy, Amy or Coco or off the wall names and they will change."

Chesterfield Police charged Yumei Jiang and Yanling Lisa Sun , with keeping/residing in a bawdy place and prostitution.

Police said they are actively investigating if human trafficking is taking place at these locations.

CBS 6 went to the locations during their marked business hours to try to get answers from the owners.

Both locations were locked up and no one answered the phone.

Chesterfield Police said they plan to continue to work to crack down on illicit massage businesses in the county. They state that state code allows them to conduct spot checks to confirm businesses have their state licenses posted as well as masseuse licenses. They also are able to check if the businesses are registered through the county which is a new law in place as of last fall.

“We are trying to protect the vulnerable people don’t know about this stuff so we are trying to protect those people and vice versa if someone is being trafficked to protect them as well," he said.

If you have any information that could help police with these investigations you are asked to call chesterfield police special investigations division at 804-453-3758

