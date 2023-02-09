Chesterfield nurse wins nearly $150,000 lottery prize

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield nurse was at a Food Lion on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond to pick up some soup for her sister when she decided to play a Virginia Lottery game she had never played before. Now, Fawn Hughes is nearly $150,000 richer, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The ticket Hughes bought for the Jan. 15 drawing ended up matching all five winning numbers to win the jackpot for $148,560.

“I was in shock!” she told Lottery officials. “I’d never won anything that big before!”

Her sister, Karen Fulton, was there with her when she claimed the prize.

The game Hughes played, Cash 5 with EZ Match, features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Virginia Lottery Fawn Hughes