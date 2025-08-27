Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Customer injured when Little Caesars employee pulls out knife during altercation, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 26, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A customer suffered a non-life-threatening injury after an altercation with an employee at a Little Caesars Pizza location in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The alleged altercation happened inside the location along the 10200 block of Hull Street Road.

Police said the customer was cut in the arm.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation have not been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

