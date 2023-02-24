Chesterfield school leader to family of student who died: 'Our thoughts are with you'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield School Board Budgetary meeting on Thursday evening began on a somber note when school board chair Ann Coker asked for the board and attendees of the meeting to partake in a moment of silence for a middle school student who died last week.

Thursday night's meeting was the first board meeting and the first public statement made by school system leaders since 13-year-old Josue Nolasco passed away days after choking on food during lunch at Providence Middle School.

“Please know on behalf of the school board our thoughts and prayers are also with you,” Coker said to the family of Nolasco, who are still without clear answers to what kind of treatment their son was administered immediately after he started choking.

Chesterfield Police are treating the situation as a medical emergency, yet questions remain for the devastated family: What kind of care was their son given? When did this care begin? How long did it take for someone to dial 911?

These were questions that Coker and the school board would not be addressing Thursday night as the school board chair declined to comment on the incident to CBS 6 out of respect for the family.

Before Thursday's meeting, the only comments made by Providence Middle or system leaders were to the Nolasco family and the parents of students.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe to help the Nolascos with any funeral or memorial expenses.