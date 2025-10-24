Chesterfield K-9 finds missing 4-year-old girl in Goochland woods

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield K-9 led a successful rescue mission for a 4-year-old girl who wandered into the woods.

Using one of the girl's sandals for her scent, Mazie and her partner, K-9 Officer Dickson, tracked the girl through thick woods and made it down to a creek.

"After seeing a small footprint in the sandy edge of the creek, they worked the area of the creek until they cut off through thick brush and onto an old logging road," Chesterfield Police shared on social media. "They continued on the logging road and could hear a girl's voice up ahead. Mazie tracked right to the little girl who was soaking wet, but unharmed. They found her after tracking for a mile from the house into the woods."

