How Chesterfield plans to use these two new school vans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools unveiled two new vans which will be used to help students learn in creative ways.

The vans were donated to Chesterfield County Public Schools by the county and have been transformed into innovative learning vans.

One of the vans, loaded with a popcorn machine, snow cone maker, WiFi, and several Chromebooks, is for family and community engagement.

The other van will be the bookmobile, packed with books for students around Falling Creek Middle School and Meadowbrook High School.

The idea was originally started by two Chesterfield educators who delivered books from their own cars.

"Thank y'all, this is a dream come true. It's like Christmas every time that van shows up and these kids line up," Kristen Thrower said. "And there are no limits to books, so they take bags and bags of books away and we have from the toddlers to their parents because we believe if a parent is reading then a child is going to read. We do bilingual and it's just amazing. These kids are actually reading, they really are reading."

Both women said they are still in need of books. If you would like to donate, you can drop them off at Falling Creek Middle or Meadowbrook High School.