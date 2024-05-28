Here's what we've learned about the inmate who died at the Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said he has "no indication" as to how an inmate died at the county jail Sunday, but he did confirm she was using a device that aims to reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawals prior to her death.

Leonard's office identified the deceased inmate as 34-year-old Amanda Moore. She had just arrived at the jail six days before her death, on May 20, for a felony probation violation, according to the sheriff.

Moore was found unresponsive after another inmate alerted the staff of a medical emergency. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

Misty Poole said she became emotional after receiving a message from her daughter, also an inmate at the jail, about the incident.

“My daughter texted me and let me know that they had been taken out of the common area because there was a death in the pod," Poole told CBS 6. “They’re traumatized by this. My daughter will never unsee this, ever.”

Referencing the text messages she received, Poole claimed her daughter witnessed Moore feeling ill the night before she became unresponsive.

“They knew she was sick. She came in like that. They knew it because they gave her the Bridge device," Poole said.

Sheriff Leonard confirmed Moore wearing a Masimo Bridge device prior to dying, and the device was taken off the day before.

According to Masimo's website, the Bridge is FDA-cleared and serves as a nerve stimulator worn around the ear that sends electrical impulses into one's brain to reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Last month, the company announced that the Chesterfield County Jail would become the first correctional facility in the country to use the technology for "prisoners addicted to opioids."

Leonard told CBS 6 that the batteries last five days and then the devices are thrown away.

A spokesperson for Masimo told CBS 6 Tuesday the company "just became aware of the incident and will be investigating it."

As for the medical response, Leonard said doctors are not on-site on the weekends and after-hours, just nursing staff.

He said Moore's emergency was called at 12:06 p.m.

Deputies arrived 48 seconds later to start CPR.

Nurses then arrived another 32 seconds later.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS then arrived 14 minutes later.

"I think our medical did a great job," Leonard said in an email.

When asked whether Moore reported any withdrawal issues before the emergency call, Leonard said, "No complaint made."

Still, Poole said she can't stop thinking about her daughter's safety.

“I'm worried for her. If she has a medical emergency, even though she's not coming down right now if she has a medical emergency, what are they going to do to protect my child?” Poole said.

A press release from the sheriff's office stated, "This is only the 4th inmate death since 2019" which they said "reflects a low number." However, their goal "is to not have any deaths at all."

“That rubs me very wrong because there shouldn't be no deaths. There should not be no 'only' four deaths," Poole said.

Poole added she's thankful that mental health counselors are speaking with the inmates in the aftermath of the death.

Moving forward, she believes the community deserves answers about what happened.

“Be transparent about everything. Be honest," Poole said.

The circumstances surrounding Moore's death are under investigation, and the medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death.

