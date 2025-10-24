Chesterfield County girl honored as hero after saving family from house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 10-year-old girl from Chesterfield County is being called a hero after her quick thinking saved her family from a house fire.

Mackenzie Price, who was 9 years old at the time of the fire, was sleeping in her room on January 12 when she woke up to her house on fire. She shouted "fire" to wake her family.

She then rescued her 3-year-old sister from a smoke-filled room and alerted her brother. All five family members made it out safely.

Tuesday night, Chesterfield County awarded Mackenzie the Medal of Valor for her quick thinking and bravery.

