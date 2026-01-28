Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield firefighters rescue dog after fall down icy ravine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County firefighters rescued a dog who fell several hundred feet down a ravine in Chester on Wednesday morning.

The dog fell down the ravine due to icy conditions in his yard along Anchor Landing Court, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said on Facebook.

Firefighters performed a low angle rescue to bring the dog to safety.

"He was a little cold... but is okay and happy to be reunited with his owners," the Facebook post says.

