Chesterfield firefighter recruit who had medical emergency during training dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield firefighter recruit died Saturday after he suffered a medical emergency during physical training exercises Thursday, according to officials.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyvaughn Eldridge, of Richmond, was surrounded by his Chesterfield Fire and EMS team members and family when he passed away just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said.

Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said the department was "heartbroken by this sudden loss" and offered condolences to Eldridge's family and friends.

"This is a tragic loss of an amazing young man who made the commitment to serve his community. Firefighter Tyvaughn Eldridge will always be Chesterfield Fire and EMS family," Senter wrote.

Senter asked for privacy for Eldridge's family and members of the department "until more details can be released."

