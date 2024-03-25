Chesterfield house fire now ruled arson, suspect found dead in home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield fire officials are now saying that a Sunday afternoon house fire has been ruled an arson.

CBS 6's Jake Burns learned that court documents have revealed a link between the suspect in the arson and the people who own the home.

Officials say that 85-year-old Young Hi Lee started the fire at the Walnut Wood Drive home following a domestic incident.

The nature of the incident is not clear, but officials say Lee knew the homeowner, and poreprty records confirm that the home is owned by a family member of Lee's.

Police say they believe Lee forced entry into the crawl space under the home, blocked the door, and then set the home on fire.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were able to get out of the home with no injuries.

Court documents show that this is not the first time Lee was involved at the home within the last month. He apparently tried to break into the home to steal money, and in the process caused over $1,000 in damages.

Lee was later charged with three felonies related to the break-in, but documents also show that a family member declined to pursue the charges.

Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate the fire, but they are not seeking any additional suspects in the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

