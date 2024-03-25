Chesterfield officials investigating fire that left one person dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va,-- An investigation continues Monday after one person was found dead following a house fire in the 11700 block of Walnut Wood Drive in Midlothian Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire crews were called to a house fire in the area just after 2:30 p.m., but when they arrived, they learned there may have been a police issue going on inside the same home.

"There was some suspicion of possibly something else going on," explained Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Sal Luciano. "Someone being there that's not supposed to be there, which was very vague on what was going on. It was enough for our units to determine that for their safety to hold off before proceeding into the residence."

Fire officials eventually made their way inside the home. They say three family members were inside when the fire broke out. Two managed to get out of the home, but one adult was pronounced dead on the scene.

It took crews less than an hour to put out the flames.

Right now, Chesterfield Fire has not said if the cause of the fire is suspicious, as they are still investigating.

We do know that the damage was mostly contained to the bottom floor of the home.

Chesterfield Fire plans to release the identity of the person who died sometime later Monday.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!