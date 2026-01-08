Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield Fire crews respond to apartment building fire

Fire at Wooded Glen Court, Jan. 8, 2026
CBS 6
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is working to learn more about a large overnight fire at an apartment building in Chesterfield.

The department confirms to our team that at least two people are injured. One person was sent to a hospital, so far.

Crews were called to a building on the 6400 block of Wooded Glen Court just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, January 8.

There is no word on injuries, yet.

We will update this article as we learn more. You can also tune in to our morning shows at 4:30a.m., 5 a.m., and 6 a.m. for the latest updates from the scene.

