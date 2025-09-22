'Do not be alarmed': Chesterfield first responders to train on Pocahontas Parkway this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Don't be alarmed: Chesterfield Fire and EMS's Technical Rescue Team will be training on the Pocahontas Parkway Bridge from Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 26.

During the training sessions, firefighters will be rappelling off the side of the exit ramp to I-95 South, which is currently not open to traffic, to simulate the rescue of a trapped driver.

The training is inspired by a real-life crash on the Varina-Enon Bridge earlier this year that left the cab of a trailer hanging over the side.

"Chesterfield Fire and EMS’s Technical Rescue Team trains regularly for high-rise, low frequency specialized rescues," the post reads. "This week’s training allows them to practice their skills in a stressful, realistic environment so they will be better prepared in the event of a real emergency."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

