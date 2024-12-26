Nearby departments to assist in Chesterfield Saturday while fire, EMS attend funeral for Lt. Talbott

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Neighboring jurisdictions will be helping staff fire stations in Chesterfield County on Saturday while firefighters and EMS personnel attend funeral services for Lt. Robert Talbott in Danville.



There will be no disruption to fire or EMS services. A news release from Chesterfield Fire & EMS says that anyone who calls 911 on Saturday may see a fire engine or ambulance from a different jurisdiction sent to help.

Eight different departments will help fill in at fire stations in Chesterfield County: Henrico County Division of Fire, the Richmond Fire Department, Goochland County Fire and Rescue, the Petersburg Fire Department, Hanover County Fire and EMS, Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, Dinwiddie Fire and EMS and Powhatan County Fire and Rescue.

"We want to thank all our brothers and sisters from our neighboring fire departments for assisting during this difficult time," Chesterfield Fire & EMS said.

Lt. Talbott died on Dec. 20 after a brief battle with cancer. He served for more than 20 years and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Robert Talbott

