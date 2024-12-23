Watch Now
Community honors the legacy of Chesterfield Fire Lt. Robert Talbott

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Lt. Robert Talbott, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 55 after a brief battle with cancer. Lt. Talbott was a dedicated member of Chesterfield Fire and EMS (CFEMS), serving for 20 years before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2017.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. Both events will take place at The Tabernacle in Danville, located at 1978 South Boston Road, Danville, Virginia 24540.

Details regarding a live stream of the service will be provided later this week.

Fire departments or honor guards intending to attend are asked to notify the organizers in advance. Please send an email to talbottmemorial@gmail.com with the details of apparatus and the number of personnel attending.

